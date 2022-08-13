RJ applies secrecy to Ceperj documents investigated by the MP

× Photo: RZPGuimarães via Wikimedia Commons

The government of Rio de Janeiro has classified documents from three Ceperj Foundation projects in the Electronic Information System (SEI-RJ), which publicizes Rio’s management. The programs are investigated by the MP-RJ and the TCE-RJ and consumed at least BRL 25 million in payments to hired labor until July this year, he says. The globe.

According to a report published this Friday (12), the work plans, reports and payment data for the projects are blocked from citizens in the document lists referring to the terms of cooperation for carrying out the programs.

In a note, the government of Rio de Janeiro stated that the documents requested by the GLOBE are restricted to meet the specific rules of the General Data Protection Law (LGPD).

“Since they contain personal data, such as CPF and RG, they are only available to control bodies. All deliveries and information about the execution will be made available on the website and in their respective processes”the Guanabara Palace told the newspaper.

Last Sunday, in a debate with candidates for the government of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro stated that “the data [relativos ao Ceperj] were available and public”. On Twitter, the governor said he advised “full transparency” foundation information.