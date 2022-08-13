Rodrigo Mussi reveals that his mother tried to take money from him after the ‘BBB’: “He asked for R$ 50 thousand”







the commercial manager Rodrigo Mussi revealed that his mother tried to take R$50,000 from him after leaving the Big Brother Brazil. The former participant of Globo’s reality show also said that the affective bond with his mother is worn out.

In an interview with journalist Leo Dias, from metropolisesMussi detailed the situation.

“The drastic, when it’s over for me [a relação com a mãe], it was in the morning of Ana Maria Braga. People go crazy BBB, nor sleep well. In the morning, there was a message from her: ‘I want R$ 50,000’. It wasn’t possible, so I said: ‘What for?’. ‘Because I want R$50,000, I know the son I have’ [mãe responde], such a thing. I said: ‘Never look for me again, never send me a message, it’s over for me'”, said the former BBB.

He also explained his reaction to the proposal: “It was in the morning, I was upset. Imagine, when you need it most. That was a shock, it was strong”.

The commercial manager also said that their relationship deteriorated as he grew older.

“I had a very strong love for her when I was a child, I was jealous of her, I missed her. I was attached to her not letting her out. After I left, that love cooled down. When I was a teenager I felt a little, but as an adult, it cooled down. this love again. From looking at her and not being able to get close, touch, be close. There were a lot of lies, so I didn’t believe in that character that maybe would be in front of me. It was very drastic”, he highlighted.

Attitudes after the accident

Mussi also gave details of his mother’s behavior during the period he was hospitalized, after a serious accident in the city of São Paulo. According to him, his mother photographed him during his coma.

“The cameras recorded it, then the security took it, made her delete the photo and she could no longer enter the hospital. When she was waking up from the coma, they told me and I said: ‘Normal, I already knew it was going to happen'”, he lamented.