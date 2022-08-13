Rushdie: Police indict Matar for attempted murder – 08/13/2022 – Illustrated

Hadi Matar, a suspect in the attack on writer Salman Rushdie at an event in upstate New York on Friday, has been indicted for attempted murder and is being held without bail, the Chautauqua County prosecutor’s office said Saturday. (13).

Matar, a 24-year-old man from Fairview, New Jersey, is also being investigated on suspicion of second-degree assault, local District Attorney Jason Schmidt said in a statement.

He added that they are working to understand the planning and preparation that preceded the attack and to determine whether additional charges should be brought.

Rushdie, an Anglo-Indian writer who spent years in hiding after Iran asked Muslims to kill him for his novel “The Satanic Verses”, was stabbed in the neck and torso as he prepared for a lecture. After hours of surgery, Rushdie was on ventilation and unable to speak.

Reuters could not immediately identify whether Matar, who purchased a ticket to the event at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York state, has legal representation.

A preliminary analysis of Matar’s social media by law enforcement officials showed he was sympathetic to Shiite extremism and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards’ Army, popularly known as the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, according to NBC New York.

Matar was born in California and recently moved to New Jersey, the NBC report said, adding that he had a fake driver’s license with him.

Police in New York and New Jersey did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the NBC report.