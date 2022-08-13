Russian economy shrinks 4% in Q2 on sanctions

Photo: Alex Zarubi/ Unsplash

Russia’s economy shrank 4.0% in the second quarter from a year earlier, according to preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Service Rosstat on Friday. It was the first full quarter that the country was immersed in what Russia calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Russian economic activity is plunging into recession after Moscow sent its armed forces into Ukraine on February 24, triggering sweeping Western restrictions on its energy and financial sectors, including freezing Russian financial reserves held abroad, taking dozens of Western companies leaving Russia.

Rosstat did not provide further details on the figures, but analysts said the contraction was caused by weakness in consumer demand and the fallout from sanctions.

“The data for June suggests that the contraction of the Russian economy appears to have bottomed out, as the situation in some sectors is stabilizing,” said Sergey Konygin, economist at Sinara Investment Bank.

The contraction of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter was not as deep as expected. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted, on average, that Russia’s GDP would shrink 7% from a year earlier in the April-June period, after growing 3.5% in the first quarter.

Analysts at the Russian central bank had expected the gauge to decline 4.3% over the same period in 2021, saying it was on track to drop 7% in the third quarter. The BC projects that the economy will begin to recover only in the second half of 2023.

Given the highly volatile political environment, official predictions for the depth of Russia’s recession vary.

The country’s Economy Ministry said in April that GDP could fall by more than 12% this year, following a 4.7% growth in 2021, in what would be the biggest contraction since the mid-1990s. But forecasts have improved since then, as Russia resists restrictions.

The Russian central bank predicted in April that GDP would shrink by 8% to 10% in 2022, but last month revised that to a contraction of 4% to 6%.

“The contraction in GDP will reach its lowest point in the first half of 2023,” central bank vice president Alexei Zabotkin said on Friday. “The economy will move towards a new long-term equilibrium.”

