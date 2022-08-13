São Paulo awaits documents to close with Ferraresi | Sao Paulo

São Paulo is still waiting for the City Group documents to finalize the negotiation of defender Nahuel Ferraresi. The 23-year-old Venezuelan is already in Brazil and is solving the last pending issues to be announced by Tricolor.
There was an expectation that everything would be finalized this Friday, but São Paulo depends on this documentation to close the season-long loan contract, with an option to buy.
Tricolor has until Monday, the day of the end of the transfer window, to register Feraresi as the 12th reinforcement of the season.
Ferraresi in action for São Paulo against Peru — Photo: Rayner Peña/EFE
The board met in the early afternoon, while waiting for Ferraresi to close a new deal for City to advance towards the final negotiations.
Since Thursday afternoon, when the delegation returned from Fortaleza, the club has focused on the end of negotiations with the Venezuelan.
The operation to bring in Ferraresi is similar to that of Nahuel Bustos, a reinforcement presented last week and who also has the economic rights linked to the City Group.
Ferraresi is in Brazil to take care of the final details of the transfer — Photo: Photo by Gualter Slice/Getty Images
Both the defender, when it closes, and the Argentine striker will be able to reinforce São Paulo in the South American semifinal against Atlético-GO.
The first game is scheduled for September 1st, at Serra Dourada, while the second on the 8th, at Morumbi. Both duels start at 21:30 (Brasília time).
