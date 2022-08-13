São Paulo reaches agreement with City and sends Ferraresi to hire

São Paulo has worked intensely in recent days to agree on the hiring of defender Nahuel Ferraresi. People from the City Group close to the negotiation confirmed to the UOL Esporte the agreement with Tricolor for the arrival of Ferraresi, who will sign a one-year loan contract, valid until June 2023.

The 23-year-old Venezuelan has been in Brazil since last Monday (8), waiting for the finalization of the procedures to be announced. In order to compete in the Brazilian Championship and the Copa Sudamericana, Ferraresi needs to be registered until next Monday (15), which is when the transfer window for signings in Brazil closes.

Ferraresi, like striker Nahuel Bustos, belongs to the City Football Group, owner of Manchester City and 11 other clubs around the world, which sees it as a good opportunity to put them in a club like São Paulo, for the exposure they can have. and also to regain game rhythm and confidence.

Tricolor has been monitoring Feraresi since the beginning of July. Despite being Venezuelan, he excelled on Argentine lawns before being bought by the City group. He passed through Vélez Sarsfield, Ferro Carril and Nueva Chicago, returned to Deportivo Táchira and had his rights acquired by City. There, a new pilgrimage, now through Montevideo Torque-URU, Peralada-ESP, Porto B, Moreirense and Estoril, the last three in Portugal.

In the 2021/2022 season, for Estoril, he started in 23 of the 24 games he played for the Portuguese club. He also stood out for the selection of Venezuela.

In the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, 1.88m Ferraresi started in 13 of Venezuela’s 18 games in the competition. On average, he made two tackles and two interceptions each time he entered the field. With Arboleda injured, who should not play again this season, hiring a defender is a priority for São Paulo.

With the arrival of Ferraresi, São Paulo closes the cycle of signings in the current transfer window. Before him, goalkeeper Felipe Alves, midfielder Giuliano Galoppo and forwards Marcos Guilherme and Bustos arrived.