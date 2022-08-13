Savings: How much does the R$27 million Mega-Sena prize yield? – 08/13/2022

Mega-Sena has accumulated and can pay this Saturday (13) an estimated prize of R$ 27 million. How much would this money yield per month if it were invested in savings or fixed income bonds?

The report consulted an expert, who made the calculations taking into account current inflation and interest rates.

The prize amount announced by Caixa already includes a 30% discount on the Income Tax rate. In other words, the winner of the Mega-Sena will receive a net amount of around R$ 27 million.

Savings: income of approximately R$ 200 thousand

Generally the first option when it comes to investment, the savings account is not very well regarded by specialists, because it yields little: approximately 0.5% per month plus the Reference Rate (TR).

If the Selic target is below 8.5%, savings pay 70% of the Selic + TR.

The R$ 27 million would provide approximately R$ 199.8 thousand monthly in savings, considering the remuneration of 0.74% in August 2022, according to calculations by PUC-Campinas finance professor Eli Borochovicius.

Income is exempt from paying income tax.

Treasury Selic and CDB: R$ 252 thousand and R$ 236 thousand

Public bonds, from the National Treasury, and bonds from private institutions, such as banks, yield more than savings.

The Treasury Selic, which is linked to the basic interest rate, the Selic – currently at 13.25% -, offers a yield equivalent to 1.10% per month on securities maturing in March 2025, considering current conditions.

Mega-Sena’s millionaire prize would guarantee passive income of approximately BRL 252,400 every month, deducting 15% income tax for investments with withdrawals after two years.

The CDB (Certificado de Depósito Bancário) with 100% of the CDI (Certificado de Depósito Interbancário) has a slightly lower yield: 1.03% per month.

This investment option would yield BRL 236,300 every 30 days.

IPCA+ Treasury: approximate income of BRL 280 thousand

The IPCA+ Treasury gives even more money to fixed income investors, according to the expert.

This application is linked to the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), which measures Brazilian inflation, currently at 10.07% in the last 12 months.

This title is more recommended for those who want to redeem the money in a more distant future to buy a house or a car, for example.

The government makes options available with expiration dates from five to more than 30 years.

With a monthly yield equivalent to 1.24%, the IPCA+ Treasury with half-yearly interest with redemption in 2055 offers the Mega-Sena winner a total of BRL 259,400 every 30 days considering the 22.5% tax rate of Income and R$ 284.5 thousand considering the rate of 15%.

The specialist reinforces that the investor must respect the maturity period to redeem the money, to avoid losses caused by the variation of asset prices.

“It is also important to point out that the calculations were based on current information and may change due to economic changes, and here only estimates are made”, he adds.