Scammers use video of girl with alleged cancer and steal R$ 3.3 million in donations

From the Newsroom 08/12/2022 – 16:22 Share

A touching video that is making the rounds on social media shows a girl allegedly suffering from cancer asking for donations. The images already have more than 10 million views. However, this is a scam that stole US$ 640 thousand (equivalent to R$ 3.3 million). The information is from O Globo.

The scam was discovered by the Threat Lab of the digital security company Avast. According to the institution, the amounts collected were not used for any health treatment.

Also according to the company, the scam works from the images released mainly on YouTube.

The video shows a girl sitting with her hair shaved off and wearing a hospital gown. “The treatment costs a lot of money and my parents cannot afford it. Please help me get better. Please. I don’t want to die,” said the child, as she cried.

Next, an image appears asking for donations. Donations are made through a fundraising website.

“While there is no way of knowing who this girl really is or what her situation is, we are certain that it is a hoax and that the more than $640,000 already raised will not be used for treatment,” said analyst Pavel Novak, who integrates Avast Threat Operations.

“We found a selection of videos of the same girl, with appeals in Arabic, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Hebrew. Videos with similar appeals but with different girls were also detected,” she added.

Sought by Globo, YouTube has not yet returned about this case.