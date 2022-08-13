schedule, where to watch and likely lineup

After beating Corinthians 1-0 and stamping their passport to the Libertadores semifinals, Mengão turns the key and focuses on the Brazilian Championship. Flamengo’s next game is on Sunday (14), at 4 pm, against Athletico-PR. The match will be broadcast by Globo, except for São Paulo and Ceará.

The broadcaster has already announced the professionals involved in Flamengo x Athletico-PR. Luis Roberto will be the narrator, while Flamengo’s idol Maestro Júnior will provide the comments, along with Roger Flores. In the central whistle, responsible for commenting on the refereeing, will be Sandro Meira Ricci.

Flamengo x Athletico-PR is valid for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. With practically all tickets sold, Maracanã should receive more than 60,000 people. With 36 points, Rubro-Negro occupies the fifth position of the leaderboard, while Athletico is one position above, with 37.

The team from Paraná arrives at the game with high morale, packed by the classification in Libertadores. Felipão’s team eliminated Estudiantes away from home, with a goal by the 17-year-old revelation, Victor Roque, in the last minute of the game.

Flamengo likely lineup

Despite being a very important game for Flamengo’s ambitions in the national championship, coach Dorival Júnior must send a reserve team to the field. That’s because next Wednesday (17), Flamengo and Athletico face each other again, this time for the Copa do Brasil.

Therefore, with an eye on the decisive game in Curitiba, Flamengo’s probable lineup should be: Santos, Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia, Diego Ribas, Victor Hugo; Lazarus, Chives and Marinho.

On the Athletico side, Felipão should also spare some players for the Copa do Brasil. Therefore, the probable lineup for the red-black from Paraná is: Bento, , Orejuela, Matheus Felipe, Nico and Pedrinho; Erick, Alex Santana, Vitor Bueno and Vitinho; Vitor Roque and Romulo.

