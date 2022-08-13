See all patents and how they work in CS:GO | DRAFT5

Created to be a competitive and collaborative game, the Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) has in the patent system the ideal way to level players. With the possibility of evolving along the way according to the development of the players, it is available both in the classic version of the game and in other modes that arrived with time.
Therefore, whether in Competitive, Right arm or Danger zone, players are leveled to know what game learning and development they have. This is a fair way to prevent more experienced players looking for more competitive matches from ending up in confrontations with more casual players.
HOW THE PATENT SYSTEM WORKS IN CS:GO
Initially, all players start in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive with no established rank. For it to be applied, it is necessary to fulfill some basic requirements stipulated by the valve — company responsible for the development of the game.
That way, if it’s the first time that players are looking for the patent, the first step is to complete 10 matches in Counter-Strike. However, this process can be a little slow. That’s because Valve only allows the player to get two wins a day.
Thus, if the newbie discovers himself as a new prodigy of the game and manages to win all the duels, he will need ten days to be able to define the rank. This tactic was adopted by the developer to prevent the growth of smurf accounts — the name given to players who try to play at a lower level than they really are.
However, those who haven’t played for a long time also need to go through the process of re-finding the patent. For them this process is a little easier. That’s because you only need to win a single game for Counter-Strike to put you back in a certain level.
WHAT ARE THE COMPETITIVE PATENTS IN CS:GO
As of this writing, Counter-Strike has 18 different patents. They range from Silver 1 (lowest level) to Global Elite (highest level). The evolution process of these levels, however, is not openly explained by Valve. Therefore, there is no minimum amount of matches that need to be won to increase the rank in the game.
See the full list of the game’s patents below:
- silver 1
- silver 2
- silver 3
- silver 4
- Elite Silver
- Master Elite Silver
- gold 1
- gold 2
- gold 3
- gold 4
- AK 1
- AK 2
- AK Crusade
- Sheriff
- eagle 1
- eagle 2
- Supreme
- Global
Continue after ad
RIGHT ARM PATENTS AND DANGER ZONE
Over time, Valve added modes in Counter-Strike that allowed for completely different gameplay than traditional ones. Among these novelties are the Right Arm and the Danger Zone. The first one is similar to the traditional version of the game, but the teams are made up of doubles. The second is a kind of battle royale.
Thus, because it is an extremely similar mode to the conventional one, the Right Arm has exactly the same patents as the Competitive one. In this way, players are able to evolve in exactly the same way as the others, advancing from Silver 1 to Global according to the matches that are being played.
However, Danger Zone — CS:GO’s battle royale — has an entirely different rank system. They were named after animals and not literally translated by Valve. Thus, players start at Lab Rat (Silver species 1) and can evolve to The Howling Alpha (Global species). See the full list below.
The patents are Lab Rat (I and II), Sprinting Hare (II and II), Wild Scout (II and II), Wild Scout Elite, Hunter Fox (I, II and III), Hunter Fox Elite, Timber Wolf, Ember Wolf , Wildfire Wolf and The Howling Alpha.