See how to SETTLE your debts with discounts of up to 90%; Serasa campaign has helped thousands of Brazilians

People who have active debts can face several consequences. Having the ‘dirty name’ can make it difficult to access the card limit increase, access to loans, among other things. Nowadays, many Brazilians are in debt and cannot pay the bills, possibly due to lack of money.

According to a survey carried out by PEIC (Research of Consumer Debt and Default), in the country today 78% of the population has an active debt in its name. The data were released in July. However, now those who want to pay off debts will have an opportunity through a Serasa campaign. Follow up!

Serasa campaign to pay off debts

Given the current scenario in the country with regard to the financial situation and the default of millions of Brazilians, Serasa is being responsible for launching a campaign called Serasa Limpa Nome.

Through this initiative, people will have the opportunity to pay off their debts through renegotiation. The advantage of this Serasa campaign is that special conditions will be offered for those who want to pay off debts.

One of these conditions is related to the discount that the debtor can receive. According to the program information, it will be possible to have discounts of up to 90% when paying an outstanding debt.

In all, there are about 80 million debt payment agreements available. In addition to the discount rate, which can reach 90% in some cases, another beneficial condition is the deadline for paying off the debt. This is because there is the possibility of paying in installments up to 36 times the amount owed.

Thus, according to Serasa, approximately 27 million people can already consult to verify the debt renegotiation agreement plans.

The campaign counts on the participation of several companies, such as, for example, Claro, Riachuelo, Digio and Renner. In addition to these, there is also Santander, Via Varejo, Boticário, Carrefour, Sicoob and Zema. Thus, other companies also participate.

How to pay off debts?

There are several ways to try to pay off debt. Some even without having to leave the house. The first way is via WhatsApp, by number (11) 99575-2096. Or, via telephone, on the number 0800 591 1222.

Another alternative is through the official website serasalimpanome.com.br. In addition, consultations can also be made via the Serasa application, which can be downloaded at the address: https://bityli.com/HdFvDb.

Finally, another option, this time in person, is to look for a post office. However, in this case, a fee is charged to carry out the process.

