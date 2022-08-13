see the easiest areas to find work

Despite unemployment, the job market remains heated for some professions. It’s just that in some areas there is a lack of trained people and the search for labor never stops. Want to know which areas guarantee right job and in less time? See the link below.

Read more: R$ 600 on the bill: why is the Auxílio Brasil waiting list growing?

The survey is the result of a survey carried out by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). It serves as a thermometer for those looking for a new area of ​​activity, for example, for professionals who are in career transition. And also for those who are going to start a new training now.

right job

With unemployment still high and inflation increasingly compromising Brazilians’ budgets, it is impossible for many families to be without a source of income.

Just one person unemployed in the house for the budget to feel a lot of difference. After all, everything is more expensive and guaranteeing the basics has been difficult for many people.

The IBGE survey shows the areas with the highest number of employed people. Are they:

vehicle trade and repair: more than 2.4 million people;

industry: more than 1.2 million people;

accommodation and food: more than 1 million people;

domestic services: more than 930 thousand people;

construction: more than 753 thousand people;

transport, storage and mail: more than 463 thousand people;

public administration, social security, education, health and social services: more than 893 thousand people;

information, communication, financial, real estate, professional and administrative activities: more than 568 thousand people

Based on the survey, these are the areas where Brazilians find most jobs. Despite this, even with the growth in the number of people working and with some areas guaranteeing a secure job, the survey showed lower wages and many people in informality – without a formal contract.