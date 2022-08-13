





Seven people die and three injured in truck-van accident in Paraná Photo: Reproduction/Wesley Cunha/RPC

An accident between a van and a truck on the BR-376 in Palmeira, Paraná, left seven people dead and three others injured, according to the Federal Highway Police (PRF) to RPCan affiliate of Rede Globo in the region.

According to the PRF, the accident happened on Thursday night, 11, and the van, which was carrying nine passengers and the driver, hit the back of the truck loaded with milk. Six people died at the scene and another victim was taken to the hospital, but did not survive.

The three people who survived were taken to hospitals in Ponta Grossa (PR). Two were admitted in serious condition and one with moderate injuries. The truck driver was not injured and his breathalyzer test result was negative.

Also according to the police, the group that was in the van was made up of education professionals and was heading to Curitiba (PR) for an APP-Sindicato meeting.

The bodies of the victims were sent to the Legal Medical Institute of Ponta Grossa. The causes of the accident are being investigated.

Governor manifests

Through social networks, the governor of Paraná, Ratinho Junior, lamented the deaths.

“I express my condolences for the death of a group of teachers from the state network, in an accident at dawn this Friday, in Palmeira. May God comfort their families, friends and students. I wish full recovery to the professionals who were injured”, he wrote.