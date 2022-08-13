Seventh-day Mass brings together friends and family

Relatives and friends of Jô Soares attended the mass on the seventh day of the presenter’s death last night. The celebration took place in the chapel of Nossa Senhora de Sion College, on the street from the apartment where the presenter lived in the Higienópolis neighborhood, in São Paulo.

Among those present were Jô’s ex-wife, Flavia Pedras, with her current partner, singer Zélia Duncan, Claudia Raia and Jarbas Homem de Mello, Adriana Galisteu and Alexandre, Marília Gabriela, Theodoro Cochrane, Mônica Martelli, Mayana Neiva, Drauzio Varella, Tuna Duek and Leandro Karnal.

During the mass, which was celebrated by Júlio Lancelotti and Don Fernando, Flávia went up to the pulpit and paid tribute to her ex-husband. In a nutshell, she said that she misses the presenter and ex-partner.

Jô Soares died at the age of 84 in the early hours of August 5th. He had been hospitalized at Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo, since July 28. The information was confirmed by his ex-wife Flávia Pedras on social media. At the request of the presenter, the cause of death was not revealed.

Adriane Galisteu and Flavia Pedras attended Jô Soares' seventh-day mass Thiago Duran/BrazilNews

Remember the trajectory of Jô Soares

José Eugênio Soares was born on January 16, 1938, in Rio de Janeiro. The only child of businessman Orlando Heitor Soares and Mercedes Leal Soares from Paraíba, at the age of 12 he moved with his family to Europe, where he thought about pursuing a diplomatic career.

He studied at renowned schools such as Colégio de São Bento, in Rio, Colégio São José, in Petrópolis, and Lycée Jaccard, in Lausanne, Switzerland, but his love for theater spoke louder.

In 1956, Jô made his television debut in the cast of “Praça da Alegria”, on Record TV, where he stayed for approximately 10 years. In 1959, he played an American in the film “The Man from Sputnik”, directed by Carlos Manga and starring Oscarito. In the same year, he wrote for a program on Continental TV called “TV Mistério, which had Paulo Autran and Tônia Carreiro in the cast.

His first TV Globo comedy only took place in 1970, with “Make Humor, Don’t Make War”, which became a landmark with short jokes and dry cuts.

His career as a presenter began after Jô left Globo and went to work at SBT, in 1987. He starred in the humorous “Veja o Gordo” and soon embarked on his great dream of presenting an interview program in the format of a talk show. In 1988, “Jô Soares Onze e Meia” was born. The program ran until 1999.

In 2000, he returned to Globo as presenter of the iconic “Programa do Jô”, which was on the air until 2016.

