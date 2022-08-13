‘Sincere intern’: find out what happened to Yasmin who made Alan Severiano laugh

SPTV anchor Alan Severiano couldn’t contain his laughter after watching the testimony of young Yasmin in a newspaper report. Photo: TV Globo

Yasmin became famous for making the presenter laugh Alan Severiano in the report shown by SPTV1gives TV Globoon Wednesday, 10th, who talked about internship opportunities in companies in the city of Sao Paulo.

The sincere intern, at the time, said that the salary she was going to earn, despite being small, would help a lot with the household budget and that her parents were more excited about the opportunity than she was. In this Friday’s edition of the local news, the 12th, the reporter Paula Araújo said that the repercussion of the news made the girl’s parents proud. “She was a hit on social media. I heard you talked to her just now, what did she say?”, Alan Severiano asked the reporter.

“She said that she is a very reserved person, but that she is taking it in stride”, said Paula. “The next day she arrived for work and the boss called her in for a chat. She thought: ‘I’m going to be sent away, my God in heaven!’, she arrived trembling at the meeting”, continued the reporter.

But what seemed to be a moment of tension was mitigated by the relaxation of the boss who laughed at the situation and said that everything is fine. “She is working, she became famous there in the sector. Good, right?”, concluded the journalist.

“That’s it, Yasmin, the sincere intern. All the luck to her in her career”, wished Alan Severiano.

The video that Yasmin exudes sincerity went viral on social media and the situation became a joke between the presenter and Felipe Andreoli the day after the report.