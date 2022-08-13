Singer Zelito Miranda dies at 66

Published on 8/12/2022 at 8:54 am – Updated at 9:16 am Reproduction / Instagram @zelitomiranda Essay

The singer Zelito Miranda died in the early hours of this Friday (12), at the age of 66, a victim of lung problems. The forrozeiro felt sick, around 5 am, and was rescued by an ambulance from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu), but he couldn’t resist and died before reaching the hospital.

The burial will take place this Friday afternoon, at the Bosque da Paz cemetery, at 16:30, and will be open to the public and fans of the artist, considered one of the great names of forró in Bahia and “elected” as “King of Forró Temperado”.

Zelito leaves his wife Telma Miranda, the biggest partner in his life, and his daughters Clarice, who is expecting her first granddaughter, and Luiza.

Different, irreverent and authentic, that’s how it started and that’s how the career of forrozeiro Zelito Miranda, known as Cabeludo, as he was known and as he liked to call his friends, followed.

Born in Serrinha, 175km from Salvador, he was a multifaceted artist. Although his intimacy with the triangle began in his childhood, at the age of eight, Zelito took several paths, from the visual arts, to the theater, to the cinema until he reached music and forró.

He started in music in music “a little later”, at the age of 27. Before, he was part of the alternative culture of his city, he was an actor for 10 years, he is a writer and flirted with MPB, rock and played in Novos Bárbaros, a group that was successful in the electric trios in the effervescent decade of the Bahian capital.

He recorded his first album with a repertoire of what he calls MPN (Northeast Popular Music) but the requests for shows and recordings in forró were, little by little, causing the artist to assume the legacy of Gonzagão as his career.

From this influence of rock, MPB and the experience in electric trio, he became known as the “Rei do Forró Temperado”, a sound that preserves the sound of the genre, but allows for new instruments, arrangements and melodies.

A pioneer in rehearsals of the northeastern genre in nightclubs in the Bahian capital, the “King of tempered forró” for 26 years has dedicated himself to the art of mixing elements of the most authentic forró pé-de-serra with the most modern and cosmopolitan.

With a DVD and 12 CDs recorded, Zelito Miranda was the great host of the project that took thousands of people to Parque da Cidade from January to June.

The “Forró no Parque with Zelito Miranda and guests” was 12 years old and took place once a month, on Sunday mornings, with the participation of several Brazilian music artists. His last stage was Pelourinho.

Zelito died after 40 years of career and more than 200 songs in his curriculum, he defended the culture and tradition of forró.