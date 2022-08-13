Solange Gomes gets into trouble in reality and compares rival to dog: ‘Rex’ | TV



Solange Gomes discusses with Vitória Bellato on the reality show ‘Ilha Record’

Published 08/12/2022 11:21 | Updated 08/12/2022 11:21

Rio – Former participant of “Banheira do Gugu” Solange Gomes set up the biggest shack on “Ilha Record” that aired this Thursday. She was irritated by the behavior of the digital influencer Vitória Bellato and even compared her to a dog. The confusion started after Solange said that Vitória and Jaciara were fake with Ste Viegas.

“You have to know the difference between positioning yourself and pointing the finger at others,” Vitória said to Solange. “Rex, be quiet, Rex”, replied the former Gugu Bathtub comparing Vitória to a dog. “Lack of respect, now you’re a dog. A woman almost 50 years old fighting with a girl of 20”, said Jaciara.

“You’re fake, fake. Now you want to fight? You’re fake,” Solange snapped. The argument continued until Victoria burst into tears and threw a pillow at Solange. “Hit me, come on! Maria goes with the others”, shouted the model, who also called Vitória a “weak”.

In conversation with Jaciara, Vitória continued to cry and said: “Solange is very bad, she is very bad”.