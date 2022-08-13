Soy reveals new USDA data and ends the week rising more than 3% on the stock exchange…

Prices also advanced in the Brazilian market, however, once again deals were only occasional

The USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) gave the soybean market a scare in Chicago shortly after the release of its new monthly supply and demand report this Friday (12), leading oilseed futures to lose more than 2%, however, the market gradually absorbed the momentum and concluded the trading session with stability and on the positive side of the table.

Thus, the most traded contracts rose from 4.25 to 14.75 points, taking November – a reference for the North American crop – to US$ 14.54 per bushel, while January was US$ 14.60. In the week, the balance was once again positive, leading to cumulative increases of 3.27% and 3.03% for these two positions, respectively.

The market seems to have ‘shrugged’ the new numbers, even though they turned out to be completely opposite to expectations. The department’s estimates for production, yields and ending stocks for the 2022/23 crop year and upwards have been revised upwards. However, the planted and harvested areas were reduced.

The USDA, on the other hand, brought a slight increase in exports and maintenance of the projection of the crush. Meanwhile, it increased production and ending inventories on the world stage as well.

“The numbers were not meant to scare you”, says market consultant Vlamir Brandalizze, from Brandalizze Consulting. “That was a scare today and what will command the market next week is no longer this report. It will be the crop condition report, which comes out (in the late afternoon) on Monday”. Also according to the specialist, the changes were timid, but nothing that brings a reversal of the scenario for the global picture of supply and demand. “This was not a bearish report.”

Thus, there is still a lot to be defined about the new crop in the United States, the weather will still cause a lot of concern in the coming weeks and may continue to affect the production numbers in the United States. Maps updated by NOAA, the official US weather service, show rainfall still sparse, with the highest volumes expected for the easternmost portions of the Corn Belt.

Rain forecast August 13-18 – Map: NOAA

Rain forecast August 13-20 – Map: NOAA

“The GFS climate model, generated this afternoon, maintained the dry weather indications for the entire western range of the producing plains, as well as Ohio, Indiana, northern and eastern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, southern and western Minnesota, in the northern and southwestern Missouri, much of Iowa Light rains are indicated in Michigan, northeastern Minnesota, western Illinois, southern Missouri, southern Texas, much of Louisiana, northern Mississippi, occasionally southeastern Iowa. Moderate rainfall is only indicated in south-central Mississippi and occasionally in southeastern Missouri”, explains the director of Grupo Labhoro, Ginaldo Sousa.

NATIONAL MARKET

The weekly gains accumulated in Chicago were reflected in better prices in the national market as well, however, business was, once again, quite timid. Producers remain fearful and avoid moving forward, being better capitalized now and betting on better opportunities.

“The Brazilian soybean market had a week of few trades, with some improvement in sales during peak prices days. Quotations, in the accumulated result for the week, rose, following the signaling of futures contracts on the Chicago Commodity Exchange”, highlighted the consultancy Safras & Mercado in its weekly report this Friday.