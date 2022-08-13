SP court orders Multiplan to pay Atltico’s debt with Andr Cury

photo: reproduction Multiplan, which bought Diamond Mall next to Atltico, will have to settle the club’s debt with Andr Cury

The So Paulo court ordered Multiplan, buyer of the Diamond Mall shopping rights in Belo Horizonte, to pay part of the debt with businessman Andr Cury. The requested amount is BRL 13.5 million.

The decision was granted last Tuesday (8/9), by Judge Camila Azevedo, of the 19th Civil Court of So Paulo, and was implemented after a letter from Cury, who questioned Galo’s sale of the mall. The information was anticipated by columnist Diego Garcia, from UOLand confirmed by supersports.

The debt of R$ 13.5 million is just one of several from the Atltico with the agent, totaling R$ 64.3 million, distributed in 28 processes. Both Atltico and Multiplan have not yet been notified of the legal decision.

The R$13.5 million comes from the signing of defender Frickson Erazo from Estoril, in Portugal. At the time, Link – Cury’s company – led the negotiations during the negotiation.

On the occasion, the Portuguese club ceded 1.1 million euros, which would have been entitled to receive from Atltico on account of another debt, a company owned by Andr Cury. The businessman managed to make the conversion from euros to reais relative to the payment date, and not due to the debt maturity – which took place on August 17, 2017. In this way, the debt multiplied.

Cury’s lawsuits against Atltico

The agent’s 28 actions against Atltico refer to multi-player deals. Among them, Guilherme Arana, Luan, Lucas Pratto, Marcos Rocha, Vina, Otero, Vargas, Rosinei, Maicosuel, Dylan, José Welison, Terans, Leandrinho, Denilson, Mansur and even the Venezuelan coach Rafael Dudamel.