‘Sprawling’ squirrels in NY intrigue population; understand why animals look like this | World

in the midst of a US heat wave the squirrels “sprawled” through the parks of New York, with their bellies down and their paws extended, intrigued the population about the health status of the animals.

The recurring scenes led the city hall to calm the regulars. “If you see a squirrel laying down like this, don’t worry; it’s okay,” the city’s parks department wrote on Twitter.

As the City of New York reported, on hot days it is common for animals to stretch out like this, on top of cold surfaces, to reduce body heat. The practice is called “splot” in English, and has no equivalent in Portuguese.

The publication, with 13 thousand likes and hundreds of responses from people with reports that their cats, dogs and even hawks have the same habit.

2 of 4 Falcon “sprawled”, in the USA — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter Falcon “sprawled”, in the USA — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter

Among owners showing the beauty of their pets’ sploot, there were also human beings who were inspired by the movement.

On the “Spectrum News NY1” news network, host Pat Kiernan tried to do his part but didn’t show the same stretch.

3 of 4 Presenter tries to “splow”, like NY chipmunks — Photo: Reproduction / Spectrum News NY1 Presenter tries to “splow”, like NY squirrels — Photo: Reproduction / Spectrum News NY1

As it is summer in the USA, reports like these are repeated in different regions of the country. A few days before the practice went viral in NY, the US government’s National Park Service was also announcing the start of the “sploot” season.