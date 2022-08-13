State records 13 suspected cases of monkeypox

MONKEYPOX | 08/11/2022 19h 08min



Illustrative photo: Freepik

There are now 13 suspected cases of monkeypox in Mato Grosso. According to the State Health Department (SES), until the morning of this Thursday (11), four suspected cases were reported in Várzea Grande, three in Cuiabá, three in Rondonópolis, one in Sorriso, one in Nossa Senhora do Livramento and one in Bar of the Herons.

Last Friday (5), the SES confirmed the first two cases of the disease in the state, both in Cuiabá. The two cases concern men, aged 39 and 40, who were recently in the Southeast region of the country, where there are already cases of community transmission of the disease.

One person has already died of the disease in Brazil, in Minas Gerais. No deaths were recorded in Mato Grosso.

The transmission of the disease occurs mainly through personal contact with secretions and skin lesions of infected people or with contaminated objects. The rash, characteristic of the disease (see image) begins to appear on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body, including the genitals.

The main symptoms of the disease are swollen lymph nodes, skin lesions, fever, headache, muscle aches and back pain. The recommendation of the health authorities is that in the face of these symptoms, one should seek a Basic Health Unit (UBS) or an Emergency Care Unit (UPA).

Source: MT Reporter