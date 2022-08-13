states with higher and lower unemployment, according to IBGE

Unemployment decreased in 22 of the 27 federation units in the second quarter, which dropped the national average rate from 11.1% (in the first three months of the year) to 9.3%, according to the IBGE. “It’s a considerable retraction movement,” said the institute’s coordinator of household sample surveys, Adriana Beringuy.

The labor market situation, however, varies greatly across the country. Some states exhibit rates close to so-called “full employment”. This is the situation where, theoretically, all job seekers can find one relatively quickly, which is reflected in unemployment rates typically between 3% and 6% – there is no consensus among economists on what would be the most accurate rate. .

This group includes states such as Santa Catarina and others with a strong presence of agribusiness, such as Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Tocantins and Rondônia.

But at the other end of the table, there are states where unemployment today exceeds 12% of the economically active population, and may exceed 15%. This is the case of Bahia, Pernambuco, Sergipe, Rio de Janeiro and Paraíba (see below).

Unemployment rate by state in the 2nd quarter of 2022

state UNEMPLOYMENT RATE SC 3.9% MT 4.4% MS 5.2% TO 5.5% RO 5.8% PR 6.1% RR 6.2% LOL 6.3% GO 6.8% MG 7.2% ES 8.0% SHOVEL 9.1% SP 9.2% IP 9.4% EC 10.4% AM 10.4% BAD 10.8% AL 11.1% AP 11.4% DF 11.5% B.C 11.9% RN 12.0% PB 12.2% RJ 12.6% IF 12.7% FOOT 13.6% BA 15.5%

The states closest to full employment

Structural issues help to explain why Santa Catarina is the unit of the federation with the least unemployment. In the second quarter, unemployment in the state was 3.9%, according to IBGE. This rate is lower than the average of the economies that make up the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which in May was 4.5%. The OECD brings together 38 countries, most of them developed.

Pablo Bittencourt, consultant for the Federation of Industries of Santa Catarina (Fiesc), explains that the state’s economic structure is quite diversified and marked by a very strong industry, which accounts for approximately a quarter of GDP. “All regions have some type of specialization and there is an expansion of new technologies in Blumenau, Florianópolis and Joinville. This industry is booming,” he says.

In the first half of the year, 84,400 formal jobs were created in Santa Catarina, 81% of which in services and industry, according to the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged). Although positive, the balance is lower than in the same period in 2021, when the state generated 120,800 jobs.

The good performance of the labor market is reflected in more consumption. In Santa Catarina, expanded retail sales increased by 5.3% in the first half, compared to the same period in 2021. It was the fourth largest advance in the country. In the national average, the increase in sales was only 0.3%.

The other two states that occupy the podium of the country’s job market are in the Midwest. Mato Grosso, with unemployment of 4.4%, and Mato Grosso do Sul, with 5.2%, have a strong impulse from agribusiness, which in turn stimulates other sectors of the economy.

Estimates from the National Supply Company (Conab) show that grain production in the 2021/22 cycle should grow 17.7% in Mato Grosso and 14.2% in Mato Grosso do Sul, mainly due to productivity gains and high commodity prices .

One of the sectors benefiting from agribusiness is commerce. While the national average expanded retail sales volume grew by only 0.3% in the first half of the year, compared to the same period in 2021, in both states the expansion was 5.1% and 6.8%, respectively.

In both, the pace of job creation with a formal contract is faster than last year. In the first half of 2021, the economy of Mato Grosso generated 44,900 jobs; in the same period this year, there were 50 thousand. In Mato Grosso do Sul, there were 26,900 in the first half of 2021 and 30,200 between January and June 2022.

Where is it most difficult to find work?

The situation is quite different in the Northeast, where it is more difficult to find work. The highest unemployment rates in the second quarter were in Bahia (15.5%), Pernambuco (13.6%) and Sergipe (12.7%), although the indicator has improved in comparison with the first quarter of the year.

The region also has the highest rates of underutilization of the workforce – an indicator that shows the percentage of unemployed people, underemployed due to insufficient working hours and in the potential workforce in relation to the expanded workforce. The leadership of this ranking (see below) is from Piauí, with underutilization of 42.3%, followed by Sergipe (37.4%) and Bahia (34.9%).

Workforce underutilization rate in the 2nd quarter of 2022

state UNDERUSE RATE IP 42.3% IF 37.4% BA 34.9% BAD 34.3% AL 33.6% PB 31.2% RN 30.8% FOOT 29.2% EC 28.7% B.C 28.6% SHOVEL 27.3% AM 23.9% AP 23.0% DF 22.0% RJ 20.1% TO 18.0% SP 17.9% MG 17.9% ES 16.3% LOL 14.9% GO 14.7% RR 14.4% PR 13.7% MS 12.3% RO 11.2% MT 10.1% SC 7.0%

The Northeast also leads in terms of the proportion of the discouraged – those who have given up looking for a job. The highest percentages in relation to the population in the workforce are in Maranhão (14.8%) and Alagoas (13.7%). Bahia has the highest absolute number: 612,000 discouraged. In the whole country, there are 4.3 million people in this condition.

States in the region also have, proportionally, the lowest number of employees with a formal contract among the total employed in the private sector: in Piauí they are 46.6% of the total and in Maranhão, 47.8%.

These two states are also among the five with the highest rates of informality in the country.

Informality rate of the employed population in the 2nd quarter of 2022

state INFORMALITY FEE SHOVEL 61.8% BAD 59.4% AM 57.7% IP 56.1% BA 53.1% FOOT 52.9% EC 52.8% PB 52.2% IF 52.0% AP 51.4% RO 50.4% B.C 48.2% RR 47.9% RN 46.3% AL 45.2% TO 41.7% ES 40.1% GO 39.5% MG 38.7% MT 37.2% RJ 36.5% MS 34.3% LOL 32.8% PR 32.2% DF 31.2% SP 31.1% SC 27.2%

Despite these numbers, the Central Bank highlighted in its last regional bulletin, in May, that the economy of the Northeast maintained a positive performance at the beginning of 2022, with the continuity of the advance of the industry. IBGE data show that, in the first half of the year, industrial production in the region increased by 0.3% compared to the same months of 2021, driven by the good performance of Bahia.

Shopkeepers, on the other hand, feel the weak dynamism of the labor market: sales in the expanded retail trade fell by 3.1% in Bahia and 5.3% in Pernambuco between the first half of 2021 and 2022. The exception is Ceará , where there was an expansion of 6.1%, much higher than the Brazilian average.

The scenario is different in services. In the three largest economies in the Northeast, the sector’s growth exceeded the national average. The increases were 10.6% in Bahia, 13.1% in Pernambuco and 17.6% in Ceará, with emphasis on services provided to families, such as accommodation and food. In the whole country, the advance was 8.8%.

For the BC, the recovery of the service sector, the improvement of the job market and the effects of the federal government’s income transfer programs should sustain the economic activity in the region.

What to expect from the job in the second semester

According to analyst Lucas Assis, from Tendências, the sharp drop in the Brazilian unemployment rate in the second quarter was caused by the greater dynamism of labor-intensive sectors, such as services provided to families, which grew 36.2% in the comparison between first semesters of 2021 and 2022, according to IBGE.

Among the activities that grew the most are accommodation and food services, with expansion of 38.1%. The consultancy, however, makes one caveat: these are posts that tend to have low yields and lower levels of productivity.

Expectations are that the pace of growth in occupancy will weaken over the second half of the year. Tendências predicts that the unemployed population will grow due to the lagged influence of rising interest rates, fiscal and political uncertainties, and the challenging international environment.

Itaú continues to detect a strong pace of growth in occupancy – it grew 6.2% in July compared to the same month last year, according to the bank’s own indicator –, but it notes the first signs of deceleration. In the previous month, the expansion was 6.4%.

Another bank, MUFG Brasil, believes that the combination of the higher value of Auxílio Brasil – of R$ 600 until the end of the year, at least – and the lower inflation expected for the second half allow the continuity of some economic growth in the third quarter, thus allowing additional job creation.

In addition, the bank assesses that there may be some temporary reduction in the number of people looking for a job, which also contributes to lowering the unemployment rate (formed precisely by people looking for work).

For the last quarter of the year, the MUFG sees a chance of a weaker GDP, possibly showing some contraction impacted by the accumulated increase in the interest rate. Still, the outlook is positive for employment.

“We expect a further reduction in unemployment, benefited by the seasonal creation of jobs in the service sector due to holidays and Christmas sales”, point out the analysts of the financial institution in a report.