‘STF represents the greatest threat to democracy’, says Constantino after Mendonça’s decision

Minister André Mendonça, of the STF, asked for a view and suspended trials against President Jair Bolsonaro



the minister André Mendonçaof Federal Supreme Court (STF)asked for views of 20 appeals in four inquiries by the also minister Alexandre de Moraeswhich aim at the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The lawsuits would be judged this Thursday, 11th. The processes are now paralyzed so that Mendonça can delve deeper into the issues that will be analyzed. There is no deadline for any minister to complete the review. Among the suspended cases are the fake news inquiry and the acts of September 7, when Bolsonaro said he would not comply with legal determinations of the Brazilian judiciary. The appeals refer to the decisions that Moraes took in the investigations, such as blocking the social networks of specific individuals, as, for example, in the case of the federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB). Most of the decisions were confidential and were taken for evaluation by the 11 STF magistrates. The subject was the subject of the program 3 in 1gives Young panthis Friday the 12th.

to the commentator Rodrigo Constantino, the STF represents the greatest threat to democracy. “Obviously, any attentive and serious person knows that today the STF represents the greatest threat to democracy in the Brazil. The Bolsonaro government has played within the four lines of the constitution. September 7 acts are patriotic acts. They are peaceful acts, with people asking for respect for freedom, the constitution and asking, above all, that the institution, supposedly being responsible for the constitution, stop abusing it with illegal investigations”, he commented.

