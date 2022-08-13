Still without Carabajal and Soteldo, Santos does penultimate training before taking on América-MG

Santos held their penultimate training session this Friday before facing América-MG, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. The match is scheduled for Sunday, at 6 pm (Brasília time), at Arena Independência, in Belo Horizonte (MG).

For this game, coach Lisca will have some news. Alex Nascimento, Lucas Pires and Camacho are back. The defender has recovered from a sprained ankle, while the left winger is free of a knee injury. The midfielder, in turn, was left out of the last round of the Brasileirão by suspension.

In addition to them, right-back Nathan and attacking midfielder Luan are also available to the commander. Recently hired, both are already regularized in the CBF IDB.

The attacking midfielder Gabriel Carabajal and the striker Yeferson Soteldo will not play yet. The Argentinian underwent only medical examinations this afternoon. The Venezuelan, in turn, is still awaited at CT Rei Pelé to sign a contract. This is expected to happen this Saturday.

Thus, a possible lineup is with: João Paulo; Madson, Maicon, Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Zanocelo and Sánchez; Lucas Barbosa, Marcos Leonardo and Lucas Braga.

Santos travels to Belo Horizonte this Saturday morning. In the afternoon, the squad ends its preparation for the match at Cruzeiro’s CT.

Peixe faces Coelho from 6 pm on Sunday, at Independência, for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão. At the moment, the Paulistas are in ninth place, with 30 points, three more than the Minas Gerais, who appear in 10th.

