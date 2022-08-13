STJD is not satisfied with Gabigol and Arrascaeta, makes a decision and can hook another holder of Dorival

Flamengo’s board will have to act behind the scenes to prevent Dorival Junior’s team from having important embezzlement in the Copa do Brasil

In fifth place in the Brazilian championship with 36 points, Flamengo has been working towards the top of the table. But it won’t be easy for that. Since the leader opened nine points of advantage. Next Sunday (14), at 4 pm, at Maracanãthe Rubro-Negra team will have a confrontation scheduled against athleticwho occupies the fourth place and has a little more than the opponent.

This confrontation that precedes the duel valid for the Brazil’s Cup, but the carioca team is going through a troubled moment outside the four lines. Since the Flamengo there’s one more player denounced in the Supreme Court of Sports Justice and the match is scheduled for the week of the return game valid for the quarterfinals of the Brazil’s Cup.

Besides him, the team red-black still has gabigol and arrascaeta who will be tried on the eve of the confrontation before the Atletico-PR, while the defender’s was scheduled for the day of the duel. The Attorney’s Office STJD denounced the defender for the expulsion that occurred in the first game. David Luiz was framed for disrespecting members of the refereeing team. In case of conviction, the player can take up to six suspension games.

It is worth mentioning that the total number of suspension already counts the automatic by the Red card received in the match. Initially, David Luiz is the only player among the accused who will not participate in the decisive confrontation against the athletic next Wednesday (17). O defender meets automatic suspension for expulsion.