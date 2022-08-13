Stone carries out a selection process with no limit on vacancies; open for subscriptions!

Stone has open enrollment for the selection process that seeks new talents. It is the 15th edition of the Recruit Stone. There is no space limit. The initiative emerged in 2014, with the goal of finding the best talents in Brazil. Understand how it works and who can participate.

Recruit Stone has already been responsible for hiring more than 4,000 employees. The initiative is understood as a talent program. Therefore, people from any area can participate and compete for a vacancy.

Recruit Stone: understand how it works

When accessing the program page, candidates enjoy what Stone calls an immersive experience. The selection process presents the company’s culture, in addition to tests and interviews with candidates.

The intention is to get to know each person beyond what is on the curriculum. That is, Recruit Stone gives the opportunity for candidates to introduce themselves. It is also an experience of self-knowledge and personal development, according to the company.

The process is divided into five phases. The first one is registration, with a life questionnaire and Mindsight Tests. This stage runs until the 15th of September.

The second stage is another stage of the life questionnaire. After that, candidates go through group dynamics and interviews. Following is the immersion stage with hiring and finalization of the selection process.

The candidate portal gathers all the information and support necessary for each person to be able to follow the steps. Those approved will have access to mentorship, participation in high-impact projects, personalized training and other benefits.

Candidates must pay attention to the deadline for each stage to ensure continuity in the selection process. After making the first registration and indicating the e-mail, the company sends alerts for the candidate to proceed with the other steps. Remembering that all the information is also on the candidate’s portal.