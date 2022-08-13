‘Stranger Things’ actor curses Bolsonaro: ‘A complete asshole’

In an interview with the American magazine VultureBritish actor Jamie Campbell, famous for playing the villain Vecna ​​in the fourth season of the series Stranger Thingscriticized the president Jair Bolsonaro.

While explaining what draws him to playing villain roles, Jamie Campbell compared the actions of his character, who went through traumatic events, to those ofthe Brazilian Chief Executive.

“With Vecna, what he went through led him to become the person he is. And this is my relationship with the character”, said the actor, who was recently in Brazil to promote the series. “We are not talking about Bolsonaro’s shit, who is a complete asshole,” he added.

Brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, creators of the series Stranger Thingsannounced that the work will win a spin off and a play based on the Netflix original story. The news was released to the public after the success of the fourth season surpassed the mark of 1 billion hours watched.

According to Netflix, the 38-year-old twins’ project will be developed by the duo’s own production company, Upside Down Pictures. The partnership with the streaming which transmits Stranger Things will be kept.

O spin off will be directed by Matt and Ross Duffer. As for the play, the production company Upside Down and Netflix should work with theatrical producers Sonia Friedman and Stephen Daldry, responsible for series such as The Crown.