Sturgeon Supermoon: check out the best pictures of the last supermoon of the year

Raju Singh 1 hour ago Technology Comments Off on Sturgeon Supermoon: check out the best pictures of the last supermoon of the year 2 Views

Those who observed the night sky this Thursday (11) checked out the Sturgeon Supermoon, the last supermoon of the year. The moon reached its full phase around 10:35 pm (Brasilia time), providing a real spectacle for observers in Europe, the United States and, of course, Brazil.

Supermoons happen when the full lunar phase coincides with perigee, the point at which the Moon is closest to Earth in its elliptical orbit; the average distance between the Earth and the Moon is 384,400 km, but at perigee, this distance drops to approximately 363,300 km. During perigee, the Moon appears to be 17% larger and 30% brighter compared to apogee (when the Moon is furthest from Earth).

Scheme of variations in the Moon’s distance from Earth; the eccentricity of the lunar orbit appears exaggerated (Image: Reproduction/NASA/Luc Viator/Affelia Wibisono))

On this supermoon, our satellite was about 90% of perigee. However, it is worth remembering that it is difficult to notice the differences in size and brightness with the naked eye. If you want to check the Moon looking “big”, the tip is to look for it when it is close to the horizon, as an optical illusion will make it appear bigger than it really is.

It is also important to keep in mind that the name “supermoon” is not a scientific term: in fact, the expression was coined by an astrologer in 1979, and is still used to describe the full moon at perigee. The nickname “Supermoon of Sturgeon” refers to the cultural heritage of ancient Native Americans, who gave their own nicknames to the full phases of the Moon.

The name in question is inspired by sturgeon fishing: at this time of summer, in the northern hemisphere, it is easier to fish them in the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain, in North America. Other peoples call this full moon the “Flight Moon”, as it is at this time that young birds learn to fly.

The best photos of the last supermoon of the year

Source: NASA (1, 2), Space.com

Tags

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Time-lapse captures sea sponges “sneezing” to expel waste | Energy and Science

The record was made from the observation of two species of sponges: the Caribbean Aplysina …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved