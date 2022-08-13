Sturgeon Supermoon: check out the best pictures of the last supermoon of the year

Those who observed the night sky this Thursday (11) checked out the Sturgeon Supermoon, the last supermoon of the year. The moon reached its full phase around 10:35 pm (Brasilia time), providing a real spectacle for observers in Europe, the United States and, of course, Brazil.

Supermoons happen when the full lunar phase coincides with perigee, the point at which the Moon is closest to Earth in its elliptical orbit; the average distance between the Earth and the Moon is 384,400 km, but at perigee, this distance drops to approximately 363,300 km. During perigee, the Moon appears to be 17% larger and 30% brighter compared to apogee (when the Moon is furthest from Earth).

Scheme of variations in the Moon’s distance from Earth; the eccentricity of the lunar orbit appears exaggerated (Image: Reproduction/NASA/Luc Viator/Affelia Wibisono))

On this supermoon, our satellite was about 90% of perigee. However, it is worth remembering that it is difficult to notice the differences in size and brightness with the naked eye. If you want to check the Moon looking “big”, the tip is to look for it when it is close to the horizon, as an optical illusion will make it appear bigger than it really is.

It is also important to keep in mind that the name “supermoon” is not a scientific term: in fact, the expression was coined by an astrologer in 1979, and is still used to describe the full moon at perigee. The nickname “Supermoon of Sturgeon” refers to the cultural heritage of ancient Native Americans, who gave their own nicknames to the full phases of the Moon.

The name in question is inspired by sturgeon fishing: at this time of summer, in the northern hemisphere, it is easier to fish them in the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain, in North America. Other peoples call this full moon the “Flight Moon”, as it is at this time that young birds learn to fly.

The best photos of the last supermoon of the year

Full sturgeon supermoon over Lake Superior ¡ 🌝🌊 pic.twitter.com/NltGi321KF — 🌲🌊 (@Chuckumentary) August 12, 2022

Fly me to the … waxing #SturgeonMoon rising over London tonight pic.twitter.com/ryHHH1jebs — Jeff Overs (@JeffOvers) August 10, 2022

“Wonderful nature” It was a real treat to watch the moonrise from the sea, change colors and rise into the night sky… @StormHour @ThePhotoHour #moon #SturgeonMoon pic.twitter.com/zTc4UXqSUD — simon c woodley (@simoncwoodley) August 12, 2022

Tonight’s #SturgeonMoon rising behind St John’s Point Lighthouse in County Down. the end #supermoon of the year and it’s an absolute beauty! 🌕 pic.twitter.com/kYz4QsQ5B1 — chris 📸 (@chrisneilmckay) August 11, 2022

Went out with a 600mm lens to shoot the sunset; didn’t realize it was a #supermoon this evening 😅 pic.twitter.com/QJWyp7DM5N — Joe Allam (@joeallam) August 11, 2022

Tonight’s full moon, also known as the Sturgeon, is the fourth and final Supermoon of the year. pic.twitter.com/A4cuJOE7yU — peter byrne (@Peter_J_Byrne) August 11, 2022

Source: NASA (1, 2), Space.com