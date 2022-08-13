Susana Vieira has the latest news at the hospital confirmed to Brazil

Susana Vieira was hospitalized due to the sequelae of the coronavirus

On the night of this Thursday, the 11th of August, Susana Vieira had his last news confirmed at the Copa Star hospital, in Rio de Janeiro.

After almost a week in hospital, the actress was discharged and sent back home. She sent an official statement to the Globo website.

“I am very happy to be home with my puppies. Thank God. I would like to take the opportunity to thank you for all the love and affection I received in that time”, said the famous.

For those who did not follow the case, she had tested positive for the coronavirus on July 15. Days later, the 79-year-old veteran needed to be hospitalized due to the sequelae of the disease. Fortunately, everything is fine now.

Susana Vieira’s most recent role, it is worth remembering, was in the soap opera Éramos Seis, shown shortly before the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil. She has a contract with the platinum until 2025.

