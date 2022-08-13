Tabata appears in the BID and can debut against Corinthians

The attacking midfielder Bruno Tabata was registered in the BID (Daily Newsletter) of the CBF today and, in this way, is released to enter the field for Palmeiras.

With the registration, the 25-year-old player could, for example, face Corinthians tomorrow (13), for the Brasileirão.

Tabata had his first training session with the rest of the squad this Thursday. The player had already done individualized work during the week, but yesterday he participated in training in full alongside his new teammates.

Bruno Tabata was at Sporting and signed a contract with Palmeiras until June 30, 2026.

The attacking midfielder, who was born in Ipatinga (MG), was well evaluated internally and arrives with the endorsement of Abel Ferreira and his coaching staff.

In addition to reinforcing the current Palmeiras squad, the player can take the place of Gustavo Scarpa in the coming seasons, as the shirt 14 leaves the club at the end of 2022, on his way to the English Championship.

Left-handed, as well as Scarpa, the new reinforcement from Palmeiras played on the right side of the attack for most of his time at Sporting. However, he can also play the role of midfielder, giving offensive volume from the inside.

Bruno Tabata passed through the basic categories of América-MG and Atlético-MG, but left Brazil even before his professional debut. In 2016, he left Galo to play for Portimonense, a club he stayed for until 2020. Since then, he was at Sporting.

With the Lisbon team, Tabata was champion of the Portuguese Championship (2020/21), the Portuguese League Cup (2020/21 and 2021/22) and the Portuguese Supercup (2021/22). Previously, with Portimonense, he won the second division title in Portugal.

Tabata also has a stint with the Brazilian under-23 team, where he won the Toulon Tournament in 2019.