Tabata is presented and says he is ready to debut in Derby

Bruno Tabata was presented by Palmeiras this afternoon (12), at the Football Academy. After receiving the number 27 shirt from President Leila Pereira, the attacking midfielder gave his first press conference for Verdão, introduced himself to the crowd and said he is ready to debut. He signed with club alviverde until 2026.

Hired for 5 million euros (R$ 26 million, at the current price), the reinforcement is already regularized in the BID (Daily Newsletter) of the CBF and can at least be listed in the derby against Corinthians, tomorrow (13), at 19 pm , at Neo Química Arena, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

“I did the whole pre-season, a month and a few days. Physically I’m very well. In the last week I didn’t train many days because of the negotiation, but I’ve already done practically a week of training here. I’m feeling good physically, integrated into the group I feel prepared, it’s up to our coach to decide. As a player, I dream of playing great games. If I could choose, I would be on the field tomorrow,” said Tabata.

“It’s a very big challenge, but I work to live up to it. When I heard about the opportunity to come to a club like Palmeiras, with the structure, they fight for titles and also this competitiveness called my attention. I wanted to feel the emotion of wearing the shirt of the Palmeiras and wanted to be here, I could already feel some of that heat on Wednesday, in the heroic classification. It is a huge challenge for each player, every player dreams of living it”, continued the attacking midfielder.

Tabata talked about his characteristics and made himself available to play in any role in the Palmeiras attack.

“In my time abroad, I ended up becoming a very versatile player. I played in all positions, except for the most defensive ones. On both sides, inside, as a false 9. A little different from the position that Rony plays here. I am more of a depth player, while I am more of a support, a connection. I feel prepared to play in any position that the mister needs. I’ve always played more on the right, but I’ve never been a deep winger, but a point guard, who can arrive and perform both functions”, he explained.

Before arriving at Palmeiras, Tabata was at Sporting-POR. The attacking midfielder was revealed by Atlético-MG, but left Brazil at the age of 18, even before playing for the professionals of Galo, on his way to Portimonense-POR. Hiring him was not a recent project by Abel Ferreira. The coach has been watching him since 2020, when he was still at PAOK-GRÉ.

“I didn’t have a direct relationship with Abel, but we faced each other in Portugal when he was there. Then there was a possibility when he was at PAOK, but I think the values ​​were high at the time. Since he arrived at Palmeiras, I knew he he was interested in me coming here. I think this was the perfect moment. It combined the club’s moment with my desire to be here”, concluded Tabata.

Tabata was the third reinforcement hired by Verdão this window. The others were the forwards López and Merentiel.