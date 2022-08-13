Tatá Werneck says she is being threatened after hacker accesses conversations

Tatá Werneck, 39, reported on her social media that she is being threatened and extorted after having “intimate conversations” invaded by a hacker.

The presenter of “Lady Night” (Multishow) added that she has already made a report on the case.

“A hacker accessed my intimate conversations and is threatening me and trying to extort me. A police report has already been made and any media outlet that divulges information from extortion will be conniving in the crime,” Tatá wrote.

Last weekend, Tatá was on "Fantástico" (TV Globo) to talk about the death of Jô Soares: "Comedy these days has made me more sad than happy. It has moved me more than made me laugh", he lamented.

Last weekend, Tatá was on “Fantástico” (TV Globo) to talk about the death of Jô Soares: “Comedy these days has made me more sad than happy. It has moved me more than made me laugh”, he lamented. .