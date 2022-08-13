Tax authorities will give up to 70% discount to companies to pay off debts

Maximum installment for the general public was from 84 to 120 installments

The federal government regulated this Friday (12.Aug.2022) the new type of tax transaction, which allows the renegotiation of debts with the Federal Revenue.

The text increases the benefits to be granted to taxpayers. There is a possible liability of BRL 1.4 trillion for trading.

The changes are set out in an ordinance of August 11, 2022 (No. 208), published this Friday (Aug. 12, 2022) and signed by the Secretary of the Federal Revenue, Julio Cesar Vieira Gomes. It is based on Law No. 14,375, of June 21 this year. Here is the full text (257 KB).

Among the news are:

maximum discount – the maximum discount on the total value of credits to be traded was increased from 50% to 65%;

the maximum discount on the total value of credits to be traded was increased from 50% to 65%; greater installment – increases the maximum installments in the transaction for the general public from 84 to 120; up to 145 installments – for MEI (Individual Microentrepreneur), Microenterprise, Small Business, Santas Casas de Misericórdia, cooperative societies and other civil society organizations. O discount reaches 70% for these categories; up to 60 installments – for debts of social contributions;

increases the maximum installments in the transaction for the general public from 84 to 120; use of tax loss – allows you to use IRPJ (Corporate Income Tax) tax loss and negative CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income) calculation base to pay debts, up to the limit of 70% of the balance remaining after discounts.

Another novelty is the possibility for taxpayers whose debts are not included in the active debt to present a transaction proposal to the tax authorities, including those with debts under discussion in administrative litigation or who obtained a definitive unfavorable administrative decision.

There is also the possibility of granting discounts on interest and fines for credits classified as irrecoverable or difficult to recover. Also the possibility of using tax loss credits and negative calculation basis of CSLL, in the calculation of IRPJ and CSLL, (up to the limit of 70% of the balance remaining after the incidence of discounts).

The ordinance also allows the use of precatories or credit rights with a final and unappealable judgment for the amortization of the main tax debt, fine and interest.

The government should publish this August a new public notice for the renegotiation of small-value litigation.

Here is the target audience of the individual transaction:

tax payer who has tax administrative litigation whose value exceeds BRL 10 million;

limit for tax administrative litigation;

bankrupt debtors, in judicial or extrajudicial recovery, in judicial or extrajudicial liquidation or extrajudicial intervention;

federal agencies, foundations and public companies;

States, Federal District and Municipalities and respective public law entities of indirect administration.

Here are the transaction templates: