The Beast – Idris Elba vs. lion

It is not surprising that in The beastmovie in which Idris Elba faces a bloodthirsty lion, the protagonist deals with unresolved issues with his ex-wife (who died of cancer), and needs to rekindle a relationship with his two teenage daughters. It’s the familiar formula of survival thrillers, in a plot that immediately harks back to Sharkgoes through moments of whose and ends with a taste of Dante’s Hell. But formulas are formulas because they work. And Idris Elba vs. lion is an immediately appealing premise, from which the direction of Balthasar Kormákur know how to take advantage. The beast it is an engaging and beautiful journey to watch.

Kormákur unwinds and abuses the formula very well, from the establishment of the plot – Dr. Nate Samuels with his two daughters to South Africa, a way of rescuing the girls’ mother’s roots – until the introduction of the threat that, at first, imprisons the protagonists in a broken down car. The preparation of this universe comes from the charismatic character of Sharlto CopleyMartin, Nate’s childhood friend, here playing the role of an expert on the savanna, friend of the lions and ally of the family, without whom everything would be (and of course, will be) much more difficult.

To complete a well-constructed simple plot, The beast performs the feat of never tripping over mixed messages: here, the Doctor and his daughters are disposable pieces in a scenario where nature is the real victim. From the start, The beast is keen to address poaching and the dubious ways of dealing with it. Of course, our giant lion-of-barbarism is a victim of hunters, and it represents that well-known revenge of nature.

while the memory of Shark is present at the beginning of the film, because Kormákur delights in anticipating the creature’s appearance, makes a mystery of its real size and builds a supernatural personality for the feline, which persists in murdering humans without the slightest interest in food, the claustrophobia of the climax. of Spielberg’s film is left behind when The beast broadens your horizon to something grander. Despite the Samuels family being trapped in a car for much of the film, Kormákur always fills the screen with beautiful landscapes of the savannah, where the soundtrack of Steven Prince complements the contrast with an atmosphere of solemnity.

Where The beast could slide, the CGI used to build the lion, Kormákur deftly dodges, never lingering in the opponent’s image, and facing him head-on only when necessary. Elba, of course, never disappoints, and is a source of immediate charisma, but the two teenagers who accompany him on the journey – Iyana Halley and Leah Jeffries – are worthy of companionship, and know how to bet on the irritating personality of spiteful daughters without losing hand.

Nothing here is revolutionary – perhaps the fact that the daughters do not suffer from asthma is the most surprising aspect for such a well-regulated survival movie – but only cynics could follow a family film of the genre with the expectation of a twist. That’s not what we’re here for. The beast accomplishes everything it needs, and delivers a journey of electrifying action, yes, but it arrives with a heart full of feeling and ends its journey in a touching way.