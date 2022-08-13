The changes that Lula needs to make on social networks, according to André Janones

Deputy André Janones (Avante), who withdrew from running for Planalto to support former president Lula (PT), said this Friday 12th that the PT campaign’s digital communication needs to promote urgent changes in its official profiles or it will be subject to to be ‘overtaken’ by Jair Bolsonaro (PL) unless the elections.

The demonstration by Janones, chosen by Lula to contribute to strategies on social networks, took place a few hours after the release of yet another survey that revealed the narrowing of the distance between Lula and Bolsonaro. For him, the ex-captain’s advance would be the result of a communication failure by the PT, who did not effectively occupy Facebook and WhatsApp, the most popular networks among Brazilians, to dispute narratives such as, for example, the real reasons for the increase in Aid Brazil.

“Today’s research here in MG: difference between Lula and Bolsonaro drops from 18 to 9, with just two days of aid in 600 reais. Either the left sits on the factory floor to talk to the workers or it’s gone,” he warned. “Detail: the factory floor is currently social networks, especially Face”, he explained then.

Shortly afterwards, Janones again made a series of publications in which he defended new changes in Lula’s communication profile. According to him, the first necessary step is that, in a short period of time, the profiles of the former president and his allies exchange the use of more ‘technical’ terms for ‘more direct’ words.

“As long as the left does not exchange ‘minimum income’ for ‘money for the people’, ‘letter in defense of democracy’ instead of ‘letter in defense of the people’, and ‘our program guidelines’ for ‘our proposals for Brazilians’ , Bolsonarism will continue swimming in armfuls”, wrote Janones.

He then went on to advocate that the campaign start to occupy WhatsApp groups more significantly in order to reach who, according to him, will decide this year’s elections.

“These elections will be decided in the interior cities, a city of 2, 3, 20 thousand inhabitants, totally off the left’s radar, but where Bolsonarismo has free access. Over there, Face is WhatsApp for example, it’s not a network, but a ‘newspaper’. What comes out there, becomes absolute truth, instantly. And Bolsonarism is well aware of that”, he highlighted.

For Janones, the main change to be made at this moment would be to ‘get out of the bubble’ and stop promoting discussions in forums already conquered, such as the University of São Paulo, Twitter and entities such as Fiesp, which promoted demonstrations against Bolsonaro’s speeches. .

He claims that former President Lula’s allies and regular voters would be mistaken in believing that support from artists with ‘more intellectual’ profiles such as Caetano Veloso and Chico Buarque would be enough to attract votes from the masses. “The arrogance of some sectors of the intellectual elite does not allow them to understand that João Gomes with his ‘piseiro’ forms more opinions today than Chico and Caetano with their genius”, defended Janones.

“Either we leave the fiesps of life, USP and Twitter and take whats groups, communities, popular fairs and the countryside, or it’s gone. Enough of waiting for the people to come to us, it’s time to go to the people!”, concluded the deputy in his networks.