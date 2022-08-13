“The historic role played by Walter Delgatti is undeniable”, says Joaquim de Carvalho

“He contested the State, the abuses. What he is going to do with his life is up to him,” said the journalist in a commentary on TV 247 edit

247 – The journalist of Brazil 247 and gives TV 247 Joaquim de Carvalho said this Saturday (13) that the “historical role” of hacker Walter Delgatti is “undeniable”. “He contested the State, the abuses. What he is going to do with his life is up to him. His role was decisive in Lula’s release”, said the journalist on the program Good morning 247.

“What he did is done. Delgatti was arrested. Now if you want him to be enlightened, a Buddha… that won’t happen. He is human”, added Joaquim de Carvalho.

The columnist was one of the authors of the documentary “Delgatti, the hacker who changed the history of Brazil”, produced by TV 247.

Delgatti accessed and revealed conversations with various illegalities committed by the former judge declared partial by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Sergio Moro and prosecutors of the Federal Public Ministry in Paraná (MPF-PR). Moro was declared partial by the STF in the first half of last year.

This week information emerged that the hacker met with members of Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) campaign. Lawyer Ariovaldo Moreira defends Delgatti and confirmed the meeting.

