“The only thing I ask”; Abel makes last-minute ‘demand’ at Palmeiras on the eve of the Derby

Coach made his wish to the players very clear, with an eye on the classic against Corinthians for the Brasileirão

O palm trees is still recovering from a lot of emotion experienced in the game against Atlético-MG for the Copa Libertadores da América, in which he secured once again a spot in the semifinals, on the way to the title. The team led by Abel Ferreira had to overcome several adversities to stay alive in the competition, increasing morale and maintaining favoritism.

Anyway, even if continental competition is undoubtedly the priority this season, Verdão does not want to forget the Brazilian Championship, in which it is in the lead, 6 points ahead of Corinthians. The rival, however, is the opponent next Saturday (13), in a game that will be played inside the Neo Química Arena.

The intention is to get 3 more points, remain with a great difference at the top of the table and sink the rival into the crisis, especially after being eliminated by Flamengo, creating a heavy atmosphere there. However, even with everything in Alviverde’s favor, the Portuguese coach wasted no time and made a special request to the players, which fell as a requirement:

“Regardless of what happened in the game, tomorrow (11) we will be following our walk, right? Now, we have to as soon as possible, empty this adrenaline that is inside us. The only thing I ask is that in the next game, be yourselves, that we play our way. And congratulations again for what you did today”said the Palmeiras coach.

It is important to remember that, in addition to living a more peaceful phase and being a favorite, the Palestra Itália team knows that a defeat could end up disturbing the national plans a littlethat is, ensuring victory brings peace of mind so that you can change focus when necessary and manage to win more than one cup in 2022.