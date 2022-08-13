There would be no Ellen DeGeneres without Anne Heche – 08/12/2022

In April 1997, Time magazine hit newsstands in the United States with one of its most bombastic covers to date. Comedian and actress Ellen DeGeneres, who at the time was the protagonist of a television series called “Ellen”, appeared alone and crouched with the call: “Yes, I’m gay”.

It was a scandal. Ellen was a relatively famous actress, a well-known comedian, but it wasn’t yet that common for a celebrity of that stature to come out of the closet.

The popular series “Ellen”, which followed the style of situation comedies so famous there and now around here, created a dramaturgy around Ellen’s life, involving real and fictional situations.

In it, Ellen – still far from the famous presenter she would later become – was heterosexual and spent her days looking for a romance to call her own.

There were rumors that the comedian was a lesbian, but Ellen didn’t talk about it. Until Anne Heche entered this story.

Ellen and Heche fell in love after a date at a party. Heche, fearless and quite young, has fallen headlong into the relationship with nothing to lose or hide. Ellen, older than her, accepted to play in the waves of passion and decided to come out of the closet: in Time and in her show.

The character’s cover and coming out, which took place in an episode watched by millions of people and highly promoted across the country, took place at the same time.

It was an uproar. The conservative part of the country rebelled, the progressive part cheered. The noise was loud and lasted for months and months.

I was living in Los Angeles at the time and immediately felt impacted.

I was still a closet lesbian and Ellen’s courage encouraged me. Shortly after, I debuted my column in Tpm magazine, written from the point of view of an openly lesbian woman. The winds that Ellen blew were felt far away.

It all seemed like a big dyke dream, the indication that we were finally in vogue, until ABC, the network that aired Ellen, decided to end the show abruptly.

Ellen hit rock bottom. Depressed, excluded, she relied on Heche to face the years to come.

It took a while for her to get back on her feet and reinvent herself as a presenter. Heche was the woman who stood by her side through the worst years of her life.

But their story would not have a happy ending.

Heche would be accused of being a traitor, would go back to being with men (hello, bisexuality, that identity so mistreated and ignored) and rumors have come to light that the two broke up on the worst terms.

Anyway, the way I saw the story unfold, there would be no Ellen without Heche.

By the way, one of Anne Heche’s best films is called “Mere Coincidence”, an acidic and current political comedy, even though it was released in 1997: Robert de Niro, Dustin Hoffmann, Kristen Dunst and a great cast.

Go in peace, Anne Heche. And thanks for the fight.