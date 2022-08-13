These are the 9 foods that are enemies of high blood pressure, according to experts

Hypertension is a silent health condition that gradually settles in the patient’s body. In addition, the initial symptoms are discreet and it takes several individuals to discover the problem. However, high blood pressure generates several health risks, all directly related to risks to life.

Most of the factors that trigger the problem are concentrated in diet, obesity and sedentary lifestyle. Therefore, a healthier lifestyle is essential to reverse the case.

Check out blood pressure enemy foods

Check out some of the foods that people with hypertension should avoid at all costs:

1 – Processed meats;

2 – Coffee (in excess);

3 – Industrialized seasonings;

4 – Salty and industrialized foods;

5 – Salt (in excess);

6 – Sunflower seeds;

7 – Canned products;

8 – Fried foods;

9 – Sweets (especially fried ones)

Know the signs of hypertension:

First, know that high blood pressure is considered when the measurement is greater than 12 by 8, in most people. However, there are more sensitive citizens with naturally lower average pressure.

Symptoms include:

chest pains;

Headache;

Dizziness;

Ringing in the ear;

Weakness;

Blurry vision;

Nosebleed.

It is worth noting that symptoms only usually appear when the pressure is already altered and above what it should be. If you present these symptoms, look for a health post urgently.

How to control blood pressure at home

Below are some tips that can help you lower your blood pressure relatively quickly. All these tips are offered by healthcare experts. However, no tip replaces medical treatment or should be used as a form of medication. Always seek professional guidance.

1 – Insert diuretic foods and liquids into your daily diet, such as teas;

2 – Drink plenty of water and do not consume alcohol or caffeine;

3 – Add fresh fruits and vegetables to your diet;

4 – Do not eat meat and other processed foods;

5 – Meditate and exercise breathing to calm the body;

6 – Practice physical activity regularly, at least 4 times a week;

7 – Slimming if you are overweight;

8 – Stop smoking;

9 – Eat almonds;

10 – Consume cayenne pepper;

11 – Drink more coconut water;

12 – Eat unsweetened cocoa;

13 – Do not eat fried foods and saturated fats;

14 – Ingest turmeric;

15 – Add oatmeal to your diet.