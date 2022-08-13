Thief breaks into home to steal meat, mistakenly takes frozen placenta

Two clumsy thieves got confused and stole the wrong item during a robbery in Santa Catarina this Thursday (11). The duo sought to steal the meat from the fridge, but they stole a placenta that was inside an ice cream pot, thinking it was the food.

“My daughter was born in 2018, so the placenta had been in the freezer for a few years. I wanted to wait for her to grow up to understand what it represented and then buy something to plant together. When I found out (the theft), I thought it was funny, because my mother came to tell me laughing, saying that they took my placenta by mistake, thinking it was meat,” 25-year-old designer Paula Roseng told O Globo newspaper.

After the initial laugh, she realized that she would no longer live the moment she wanted so much with her 3-year-old daughter Luiza. That’s when she vented on Twitter.

“What a depression, they stole the meat that was in the freezer, including my placenta, which was frozen for me to plant one day. I will have to make another child,” she wrote.

In addition to the placenta, the bandits also took about R$3,600 worth of meat.

“Other houses have already been robbed in the same style, without anything of value being lost, apart from money and food. This had already happened to people we know, including. us, in our house, with people close to us”, reported Paula.