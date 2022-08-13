This is the time when the lack of sex starts to affect your body

How long have you been without making out? Does not having sex pose any health risks? Well, psychiatrist Carmita Abdo, coordinator of the program of studies in sexuality at USP, explained to O Globo how the lack of sex affects her body.

“It is a matter of personal and free will. Those who do not want to have sex for a certain period, if they are not in pain, need not worry. The problem is when you want to do it, however, for numerous reasons, such as lack of opportunity, a suitable place or a partner, you don’t do it and feel the need to do so. This causes a feeling of emptiness, an uncontrolled desire, leading to negative outcomes”, explains the psychiatrist to reporter Eduardo F. Filho of O Globo.

Okay, but where does this lead us? Basically, this abstinence from sex, when you feel like it but don’t have the opportunity, can cause anxiety.

And it doesn’t stop there, it can progressively evolve into depression of the immune system and later of the central nervous system.

“There are several questions that go through this person’s head, who ends up having their health condition worsened and contributing to a longer period without sexual intercourse. She starts to wonder if she’s pretty enough or why no one is interested in her enough to not want to go to bed. There are other consequences as well, such as rejecting sexual contacts, for not having been successful in previous activities and wanting to avoid further embarrassment. It’s a snowball, which gets bigger and bigger until it explodes in anxiety, depression, immune vulnerability and physical illnesses”, describes the professor.

After all, how long does the lack of sex start to affect your body?

The real thing is that, according to the psychiatrist, this time is variable. That means it all depends on your sex life.

That is, a person who has sex at least three times a week begins to feel the first signs of suffering after about 30 days without sex.

For those who have relationships spaced 15 to 20 days apart, having a hiatus of three to four months is not something to worry about.

Not to mention that this sexual frequency depends on several factors, such as lifestyle, health and libido, which, by the way, tend to drop over the years.

“It is normal to have this drop in the number of sexual activities over the years due to the increase in responsibility. Adults have a job, children, a household budget, among other situations that end up taking sex out of the forefront”, concludes the psychiatrist.

*With information from The Globe

follow him Portal 6 on Instagram: @portal6news and stay on top of all the news!