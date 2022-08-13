THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2022 – All trailers and games

During its Digital Showcase 2022, THQ Nordic presented several news for already revealed games, announced new projects and even showed several trailers to get you more excited about their projects.

Among the unpublished novelties, the world premieres, we had the reboot of Alone in the Dark (surprise revealed ahead of time by the store in Belgium), Tempest Rising, Space for Sale, Wreckreation and a new project South Park (of which still nothing specific). was actually shared). In addition to these premieres, several new trailers were presented.

There were 14 titles that were present in these 45 minutes of digital event, broadcast all over the world. Throughout the event, THQ Nordic showed new trailers for The Valiant, Stuntfest – World Tour, Way of the Hunter, Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed, Knights of Honor II: Sovereign, AEW: Fight Forever, SpongeBob – The Cosmic Shake, Outcast 2 – A New Beginning, Jagged Alliance 3, Gothic.

If you missed the event and want to see some of the trailers that were shown, you can see below everything that THQ Nordic showed over those 45 minutes. In addition to the premieres, the new looks show long-awaited projects that for the first time in a long time are once again appearing in the public eye.

