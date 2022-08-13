Time-lapse captures sea sponges “sneezing” to expel waste | Energy and Science

The record was made from the observation of two species of sponges: the Caribbean Aplysina archeriand a species of the genus Chelonaplysillafound in the Indo-Pacific Ocean.

“Our data suggest that sneezing is an adaptation that sponges have evolved to stay clean,” said Jasper de Goeij, a marine biologist at the University of Amsterdam and author of the new paper, in a press release reported by Business Insider.

“Sponges don’t sneeze like humans do,” the scientist explained, adding that a sponge sneeze takes about half an hour to complete. “But both sponge and human sneezes exist as a waste disposal mechanism,” he said.

The researchers say evidence from the study and from deep-sea dives by other scientists suggests that most, if not all, sponges carry out the cleaning process. Still, the scientists point out that there are discoveries about the behavior of these animals that still need to be made.

“In the videos, you can see that the mucus moves along defined paths on the surface of the sponge before it accumulates,” said Kornder, co-author of the study, adding: “I have some hypotheses, but more analysis is needed to find out. what’s happening”.