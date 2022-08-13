Tiquinho Soares awaits the termination of Olympiacos and should travel this Saturday morning to perform for Botafogo

the attacker Tiquinho Soares awaits the termination documents from the Olympiacos and plans to travel this Saturday morning (13) to Rio de Janeiro to undergo medical examinations and sign a contract with the Botafogoreports journalist Jorge Nicola.

Tiquinho will sign a contract until 2024 with Botafogo, who should spend just over €1 million (R$5.2 million at the current price) to stay with the player. The alvinegra board runs with the documentation to register him until Monday, when the Brazilian window closes.

This Thursday, Tiquinho Soares played for just over 30 minutes in the Olympiacos classification on penalties over Slovan Brastislava, in Slovakia, for the Europa League. The player limped out, after taking a blow to the leg in a dispute inside the area.

With the release of Olympiacos – in short –, Tiquinho should be the seventh reinforcement to be made official by Botafogo in this second window, after Marçal, Eduardo, Luis Henrique, Adryelson, Gabriel Pires and Danilo Barbosa.