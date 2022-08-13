Tite approves ‘Neymar dependence’ in the World Cup and says in which country he wants to play

Coach Tite, of the Brazilian national team, revealed that he is not bothered by the term “Neymar dependence”, used by fans to emphasize the need to have shirt number 10 inspired for a good performance by the team.

In participation in “ESPN Review”, the coach stressed that, in addition to the striker, he wants to “depend” on other athletes in the World Cup. He cited former players Silas and Zinho, who also participated in the program, to exemplify his thinking.

“Neymar dependence? Of course we do! We always have to depend on great athletes. How can a great team do without Silas, Zinho, Neymar, [Philippe] Coutinho?”, he began.

“The great team, the great selection, depends on its great athletes, as it will depend on the growth of Vini [Júnior]the affirmation of Raphinha, the consolidation of Thiago [Silva]… The dependence is not only on him, but on the whole structure”, added Tite.

On ESPN’s program, the coach was also asked about a country he wants to work in after he leaves the national team – he has already revealed that he intends to leave Brazil’s command after the Cup, which ends in December.

In the response, which was part of a “quick game”, the commander was direct and did not hesitate. “Italy,” he said.