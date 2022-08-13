Tommy Lee reposts deleted nude in artistic version

the nude of Tommy Lee continues to give what to talk about and the drummer of Motley Crue seems to have confirmed that nothing was accidental.

That’s because, after having the publication in which it appeared completely — yes, completely — nude deleted from Instagram, he returned to the social network to repost the photo. This time, however, he did it in a more “artistic” way to circumvent the censorship of the platform, which does not accept explicit content.

Still, all the “content” of the image is there. If you were curious but didn’t have the courage, maybe this way you can ease the situation a little — click here at your own risk!

Tommy Lee and the controversial nude on social networks

The guy’s lack of modesty is nothing new to anyone, even more so if you’ve already watched the series Pam & Tommy.

Showing that at age 59 he remains the same, Lee decided to simply post a photo totally naked on social media and became one of the most talked about names on the planet yesterday (11).

Amidst several praise from very excited fans and criticism (mostly from men) who were offended by the post, the whole situation generated a debate about how the reaction would have been totally different if a famous woman had done the same.

Debates about censorship on social media also emerged, especially on Instagram. Some women complained about the fact that Tommy’s photo was in the air for hours before it was removed, while posts showing female nipples are taken down in a very short time.

Tommy Lee’s Nude Still Available On Twitter

If you still want to see the original post, just click here. It is worth emphasizing that the photo does not have any kind of censorship!

