Top 3 Programming Languages ​​Elon Musk Likes

Elon Musk has always been a programmer before becoming a great businessman. All the companies he founded have had a significant impact on all fields related to the industry. But there is no doubt that the way he supports artificial intelligence (AI) is due to his passion for coding. Follow this article and learn about the programming languages ​​used by Elon Musk.

Where it all started with programming

When we look at Elon Musk’s past and his research background in programming languages ​​and derivatives, we can understand his passion for coding and all that this science can offer the world.

Even at just 12 years old, he managed to create video game code and sell that self-programmed code to a computer magazine for $500 before publishing it.

Training in the USA

At the age of 17, he moved to Canada to begin his university studies. Her first plan was to move to the United States, but due to immigration issues, she began her studies at Queens University in Ontario, Canada.

He started his journey in the US when he went to the University of Pennsylvania and took courses in economics and physics. He was about to start another course to get a doctorate in physics at Stanford University, but he decided to drop out and start his entrepreneurial life.

Your current focus and programming languages

While his focus has shifted to the cryptocurrency market, he was recently considering other programming language features. There aren’t many languages ​​that he finds useful and that his technical teams have adopted. See some below:

This is a programming language widely used for competitive programming that has tools for imperative programming that are focused on objects and generics. Elon claims that C++ works better than Python, for example, when it comes to neural networks, despite the appearance that he’s not a big fan of C++.

Java has a unique compilation feature that other programming languages ​​don’t have. With the help of the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), it is compiled as bytecode and can run on any machine. As a highly functional language, it has received support from most software executives, and Elon Musk is no exception.

Python is well known for its versatility and applications in machine learning-based technologies. Language used by the Tesla company, for example. While there were rumors that it would become obsolete for Tesla, there’s still room for a Musk-like language.