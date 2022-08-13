Truth: Trump got tax exemption by burying ex-wife on family land – News

The death of Ivana Trump, the first wife of former US President Donald Trump, caused commotion among the American people, who admired the former model, who also made a career as a businesswoman, writer and columnist.

A few weeks after Ivana’s unexpected death, a controversy about where the socialite was buried took place on social media. The former businesswoman was buried on her ex-husband’s golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The act, which seems unusual, took on even darker contours with the possibility that Trump had buried his ex-wife in the place to avoid paying taxes on the land. The area, which fits over 630 football fields, would then be considered a cemetery for the state of New Jersey.

According to sociologist Brooke Harrington, this would be the former president’s strategy to evade taxes on the gigantic golf course near New York City, where Trump built his fortune alongside Ivana.





As a tax researcher, I was skeptical of rumors Trump buried his ex-wife in that sad little plot of dirt on his Bedminster, NJ golf course just for tax breaks. So I checked the NJ tax code & folks…it’s a trifecta of tax avoidance. Property, income & sales tax, all eliminated. pic.twitter.com/VDZBlDyuhQ — Brooke Harrington (@EBHarrington) July 31, 2022

Harrington based the tweet on a state ordinance that states that any individual, corporation, partnership, association, whether public or private, can be considered a “cemetery company” if they use land to bury human remains. This definition would then make property tax-free.

According to the online version of the magazine newsweek, the billionaire has applied for authorization to open a cemetery company in New Jersey through the Trump Family Trust company. However, this request took place in 2014, eight years before Ivana’s death.





The application made by the Trump Family Trust to the New Jersey government indicates in a document the desire to open a family cemetery limited to just ten graves, which would cover an area of ​​approximately 529 m² – slightly less than the large area of ​​a field of football.

Among Trump’s close relatives and family, only Ivana has died since the entitlement obtained from the state of New Jersey by the Trump Family Trusty, approved in 2016.

So it is true that from now on, Trump will not pay taxes on 529 m². However, the golf course having more than 5.2 million square meters makes doubtful the theory that the billionaire made the request to the state government just to dribble the “lion” of New Jersey.



