TSE rejects taking down video in which Lula criticizes Bolsonaro

The decision belongs to the minister Raul Araújo; PT said president is “liar” and “coward”

Minister Raul Araújo, from the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), rejected this Friday (Aug. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) of “liar” and “coward”.

Bolsonaro’s campaign questioned a speech made by Lula on July 30, in Fortaleza (CE). He said that PT made early propaganda and offended the honor of the President of the Republic.

According to the TSE minister, however, the speech “does not contain an explicit request to vote”only “critical opinions of opponents”. Early campaigns require the candidate to ask for votes. Here is the full text of the decision (36 KB).

“In the case of the case, the speech given by the represented Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva does not contain an explicit request for a vote, it is embodied in the exaltation of his personal qualities, reveals critical opinions to his opponents, as well as externalizing personal thoughts on issues of a political nature. ”said Araujo.

The minister also stated that the terms used by Lula to qualify Bolsonaro do not constitute negative anticipated propaganda against the reelection candidate.

“Although the ‘liar’ and ‘cowardly’ comments have a hostile and acid tone, some TSE precedents establish that it is not any blunt criticism of a candidate or offense to honor that characterizes early negative electoral propaganda, under penalty of violating freedom of expression. ”declared.

“Genocidal”

Raul Araújo is the same minister who on the 4th (Aug 10) ordered YouTube to remove from the air videos in which the former president calls Bolsonaro a “genocidal”. Here is the full text of the decision (42 KB).

Araújo responded to a request made by the Bolsonaro campaign. The request questions the passage in which Lula states, without naming the chief executive, that “the genocide ended Minha Casa, Minha Vida”referring to the housing finance program.

The decision affects the Power 360, who broadcast Lula’s act on his YouTube channel. The minister ordered the platform to delete 2 videos that were on the digital newspaper’s profile.

The digital newspaper removed the material from the air before YouTube complied with the TSE’s decision. The decision also affects the TVT Network, and the PT and Lula channels on YouTube. In all, 7 transmissions and retransmissions — the case of the Power 360— with the speech in Garanhuns should be taken off the air.

According to Bolsonaro’s defense, the declaration consists of negative early electoral propaganda against the current president of the Republic. Araújo considered the argument “plausible”.

“The representative’s thesis is plausible that the excerpt of the speech given by the represented and pre-candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva may have configured the illicit of extemporaneous negative electoral propaganda, for offense to the honor and image of another pre-candidate for the office. of President of the Republic”affirms Araújo’s decision.