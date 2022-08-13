Unemployment falls in 22 states in the 2nd quarter of 2022, points out IBGE

Despite the decline in rates, more than 10.1 million people are still unemployed in Brazil

Rafael Neddermeyer / Public Photos

According to the IBGE’s Continuous PNAD, unemployment declined in the second quarter of 2022



The unemployment rate fell in 22 federation units in the 2nd quarter of 2022, compared to the first three months of the year, according to a survey by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The national unemployment rate fell from 11.1% to 9.3% in the period. Another five states registered stability. The data are from Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Continuous PNAD) Quarterly, released this Friday, 12. Compared to the 2nd quarter of 2021, all 26 states and the Federal District had a significant drop in the unemployment rate. The state of Tocantins recorded the biggest drop from the 1st to the 2nd quarter with a drop from 9.3% to 5.5% (3.8 percentage points), followed by Pernambuco, which recorded a drop from 17% to 13.6 % (3.5 point reduction). Alagoas, Pará, Piauí and Acre also stood out, with drops of around 3 percentage points in the four states. The survey also revealed that, while unemployment rates for white people (7.3%) and men (7.5%) were below the national average (9.3%), those for women (11.6%) and black people (11.3%) and brown people (10.8%) remained the highest in the 2nd quarter of this year.

The coordinator of Work and Income at the IBGE, Adriana Beringuy, considers that, despite the generalized drop in the unemployment rate in different areas, the distance between men and women is still large. “The drop was greater among women, however, it was not enough to reduce the distance between them. The rate of women is 54.7% higher than that of men”, says the researcher via a statement released by the institute. In terms of age, the unemployment rate of young people between 18 and 24 years of age fell the most. It was 22.8% in the 1st quarter and dropped to 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Despite the decline in rates, more than 10.1 million people are still unemployed in Brazil. Check below the unemployment rate in each unit of the federation according to the latest IBGE survey: